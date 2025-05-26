Lachin Airport granted international status

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lachin Airport has been granted international status, News.Az reports.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed an Order in this regard.

Lachin International Airport is a significant infrastructure project currently under development in Azerbaijan's Lachin District. Situated near the village of Gorchu, approximately 30 km from Lachin city, 60 km from Kalbajar, and 70 km from Shusha, the airport is poised to enhance regional connectivity and economic growth.

Key Features and Specifications

Altitude : At an elevation of 1,700–1,800 meters above sea level, it will be the highest airport in Azerbaijan and among the highest in the post-Soviet region.

Runway : The airport will feature a 3,000-meter-long and 60-meter-wide runway, capable of accommodating various aircraft types, including large cargo planes .

Terminal Capacity : The terminal building is designed to handle up to 200 passengers per hour, with a total area of 5,000 square meters .

Navigation Systems: Equipped with modern air traffic control systems, the airport aims to meet international aviation standards.

Construction Timeline and Progress

Foundation : The foundation stone was laid in August 2021 by President Ilham Aliyev.

Construction : Significant earthworks have been undertaken, including 19.2 million cubic meters of excavation and 1.2 million cubic meters of embankment work.

Completion: The airport is expected to be operational by the end of 2025.

Strategic Importance

As the third international airport being constructed in Azerbaijan's liberated territories—following Fuzuli and Zangilan airports—Lachin International Airport is part of a broader initiative to revitalize the region post-2020 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The airport is anticipated to boost tourism, facilitate cargo transport, and stimulate socio-economic development in the East Zangezur economic region .

