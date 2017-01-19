Lambada singer Loalwa Braz found dead in Brazil

+ ↺ − 16 px

Loalwa Braz, the Brazilian singer best known for the 1980s hit Lambada, has been found dead in a burnt-out car in Brazil, APA reports quoting BBC.

Local police confirmed it was Braz, but the circumstances of her death are unknown.

The singer, who was 63, was discovered close to her home in Saquarema, Rio de Janeiro state.

International hit Lambada was released by French group Kaoma in 1989, with Braz providing the Portuguese vocals.

It sold millions of copies around the world.

In Portuguese, the song was known as Chorando se foi (Crying he/she went).

The tune was based on a Bolivian song, but the title, Lambada, came from a dance style in northern Brazil.

News.Az

News.Az