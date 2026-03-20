Laos plans wage hike to support workers amid economic pressure

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The Lao National Labor Committee convened its third meeting to discuss on improving the minimum wage and addressing labor shortages, key issues facing the country amid ongoing economic challenges.

According to a report from the Lao Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare on Friday, the meeting was held on Thursday in Lao capital Vientiane, emphasizing the urgent need to address the impact of rising oil and commodity prices on workers' livelihoods, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

The meeting reviewed the past year's initiatives and explored solutions to pressing labor issues. Discussions focused on adjusting the minimum wage by developing a new calculation formula for the business, manufacturing, and service sectors to better reflect actual living costs.

Participants also addressed labor shortages by proposing measures to attract more Lao workers. In addition, the committee discussed labor registration for both domestic and foreign workers to ensure proper order and safeguard workers' rights.

During the meeting, the committee also unveiled a five-year plan (2026-2030) aimed at strengthening the labor force as a key driver of sustainable socio-economic development.

Speaking at the meeting, Lao Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Welfare Phongsaysak Inthalath emphasized that the wage increase is essential to support workers' livelihoods, help them cope with rising living costs, and maintain the stability of the domestic labor force.

Phongsaysak also urged all relevant sectors to cooperate, provide candid feedback, and work together to improve the quality of life for Lao workers nationwide.

News.Az