Large brawl erupts between Dillon Danis and Islam Makhachev’s team in chaotic UFC 322 scene -VIDEO

Dillon Danis, a training partner and jiu-jitsu world champion, became embroiled in a wild brawl with members of Islam Makhachev’s team on Saturday, News.Az reports citing the New York Post.

Danis took several punches to the back of the head that appeared to be thrown by Magomed Zaynukov during the exchange, while UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell, among other security officials, attempted to break up the spat.

Danis had to be apprehended by security. One of his red shoes was even sent flying, which he appeared to retrieve at the end of the altercation. Abubakar Nurmagomedov, cousin of UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, appeared to be involved in the chaos as well. There has been a long-standing beef between these two parties. Danis has previously been a training partner of UFC star Conor McGregor. After McGregor was submitted by Khabib at UFC 229, Khabib ripped his mouthguard out and threw it at Danis, before jumping over the fence and igniting an infamous brawl that was absolute chaos as well. McGregor and Danis were in-part antagonists of the beef, which also involved the many members of the Nurmagomedov family, Makhachev, and even agents of the two fighters.

