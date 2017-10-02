Las Vegas shooting kills at least 50 — police

+ ↺ − 16 px

The gunman in the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest Festival and was killed on the 32nd floor.

At least 50 people died and more than 200 others were hurt in the shooting late Sunday near a casino in Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department wrote on Twitter.

"At this time there is in excess of 50 deceased and over 200 injured individuals," police said.

The gunman in the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest Festival and was killed on the 32nd floor.

"He is dead currently, he has been identified, he is a local resident. I will not release his name at this time," the spokesman said.

Police believe he acted alone but officers are searching for a woman, who could have been linked to the shooter.

News.Az

News.Az