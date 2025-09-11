Latvia announces closure of airspace along its eastern border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Latvia will shut its airspace along the eastern border with Russia and Belarus from 18:00 on September 11 until at least September 18, with a potential extension beyond that date, Defence Minister Andris Sprūds (Progressives) announced Thursday at a press conference.

Sprūds pointed out that Wednesday's events in Poland, which saw a wave of Russian drones cross the border from Belarus, are a blatant violation of NATO airspace and Latvia must act accordingly, News.Az reports, citing Latvian media.

The minister confirmed that there is currently no direct threat to Latvia, but preventive measures are necessary.

As previously reported by LSM, the National Armed Forces were already in a state of high alert during the ongoing "Namejs" military training exercises on Latvian territory.

Closing the airspace on the eastern border will allow for full control of the restricted airspace zone and make it easier to spot unauthorized flying objects, as well as free up the restricted airspace zone for NATO Baltic Air Patrol Mission interceptors and Latvian air defence systems, explained Sprūds.

The step will also allow for increased testing of acoustic airspace surveillance systems, drone and anti-drone simulations, and the deployment and training of additional mobile combat units.

To reduce the threat of drones, air defense units of the National Armed Forces are on constant duty on the eastern border of Latvia to shoot down drones of aggressor states if necessary. Over the past year, amendments have been made to the regulatory enactments that, in cooperation with Latvian Air Traffic Control, allow for the rapid closure of airspace in specific areas.

