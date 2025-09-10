Belarus says it shot down drones during Russia-Ukraine strikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarus announced on Wednesday that it shot down several drones that went off course during an exchange of strikes between Russia and Ukraine. The drones were reportedly affected by electronic jamming, and Minsk said it had informed Poland and Lithuania about the approaching UAVs.

Belarus Chief of the General Staff, Major General Pavel Muraveiko, said the Air Defence Forces tracked drones that had lost their way due to the impact of electronic warfare and destroyed some over Belarusian territory, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Poland reported that a large number of Russian drones violated its airspace, and those posing a threat were intercepted. Muraveiko emphasized that coordination with neighboring countries allowed for a swift response, and Belarus will continue to share air situation information with Poland and the Baltic states.

