Lavrov, Tillerson may meet on sidelines of APEC summit, Russian diplomat says

"There is yet no agreement concerning the time and place of the meeting."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson may hold a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Wednesday.

"I believe that such a meeting is sure to take place," he said. Ryabkov pointed out that "both the minister and the secretary of state will be in Vietnam, but there is yet no agreement concerning the time and place of the meeting." "Nevertheless, questions continue to arise," the Russian deputy foreign minister added.

