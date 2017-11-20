Lavrov to discuss Karabakh settlement in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold talks in Baku with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov. The focus will be laid on bilateral issues and prospects for the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

According to TASS, the visit of the Russian Foreign Minister is timed to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"We will talk about regional and international issues, including trying to understand where we are in the framework of efforts to resolve the Karabakh conflict after the recent meeting of the Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan (in Geneva on October 16)," Sergei Lavrov announced earlier.

After the meeting, a joint press conference will be held with the participation of the foreign ministers of the two countries.

Bilateral relations between neighboring and friendly countries - Azerbaijan and Russia are seen as strategic partnership. This year marks the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Russia.

News.Az

News.Az