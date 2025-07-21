Lawmakers question CEOs of top tech firms on safeguards against China and Russia

Three Republican House lawmakers have questioned major U.S. technology companies about their safeguards regarding submarine communications cables that may be serviced by Chinese and Russian entities, News.az reports citing Investing.

Representatives led by John Moolenaar, who chairs a House panel on China, sent a letter Monday to the chief executives of Alphabet (NASDAQ:), Meta (NASDAQ:), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:) expressing concerns about potential security risks.

The lawmakers highlighted that entities affiliated with China, including SBSS, Huawei Marine, China Telecom (NYSE:), and China Unicom (NYSE:), continue to provide maintenance or servicing to cable systems in which these American tech companies maintain direct or indirect operational involvement or ownership.

The congressional inquiry comes amid growing Washington concerns about the network of more than 400 subsea cables that handle 99% of international internet traffic. The letter specifically questioned whether these tech giants have implemented adequate safeguards to address potential risks posed by Chinese and Russian involvement in this critical communications infrastructure.

News.Az