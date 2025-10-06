Le Pen demands snap elections following French PM’s resignation

+ ↺ − 16 px

France’s far-right leader, Marine Le Pen, called on Monday for immediate parliamentary elections following the resignation of Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu, just hours after his cabinet was announced.

Le Pen described snap elections as “absolutely necessary” amid the country’s ongoing political upheaval, News.Az reports, citing French media.

“A dissolution [of parliament] is absolutely necessary,” said Le Pen, who leads the far-right National Rally party in parliament.

She also suggested that it would be “wise” for President Emmanuel Macron to resign, a move the president has previously ruled out.

News.Az