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Sebastien Lecornu
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French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced on Friday that provincial elections in New Caledonia will take place on June 28, after France’s National Assembly declined to review a constitutional reform bill related to the Bougival agreement.08 May 2026-19:45
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French lawmakers on Friday rejected two motions of no confidence against the government after Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu pushed through the “revenue” section of the 2026 budget without a parliamentary vote, invoking Article 49.3 of the Constitution.23 Jan 2026-15:44
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French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has survived two no-confidence votes, preventing another government collapse and providing President Emmanuel Macron with some relief ahead of a larger battle over the national budget.16 Oct 2025-20:14
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France’s government survived its first no-confidence vote in the National Assembly on Thursday, after Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu’s decision to suspend a key pension reform secured backing from several left-wing lawmakers.16 Oct 2025-14:34
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French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu is expected to survive two no-confidence votes in parliament on Thursday after agreeing to suspend President Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension reform to gain support from left-leaning lawmakers.16 Oct 2025-12:07
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Following a major pension reform concession from Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, France’s Socialists are now aiming to include a wealth tax on billionaires in the 2026 budget.15 Oct 2025-17:45
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With his government on the brink, France's newly reappointed prime minister must make concessions to stave off a no-confidence vote this week.14 Oct 2025-19:28
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French President Emmanuel Macron rejected calls to resign on Monday, amid growing political instability and two no-confidence motions that could topple his newly reappointed government by the end of the week.13 Oct 2025-17:35
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