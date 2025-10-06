Reactions pour in following French PM Lecornu’s shock resignation

+ ↺ − 16 px

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu resigned on Monday, less than 24 hours after unveiling his new cabinet.

His ministerial selections sparked discontent among allies in the ruling coalition and opposition parties whose backing is essential to pass the 2026 budget, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The resignation has provoked strong reactions across France’s political spectrum, reflecting concerns over the stability of the government.

Here are some reactions to Lecornu's resignation:

Marine Le Pen, Leader of the far-right National Rally Party

"I call on the President of the Republic to dissolve the National Assembly (...) we are at the end of the joke, the farce has gone on long enough"," Le Pen told BFM TV.

Francois-Xavier Bellamy, European lawmaker, member of the Conservative Republicans Party

"We have nothing to fear for ourselves from a dissolution of parliament."

David Lisnard, Mayor of Cannes and Vice President of the Republicans Party

"The interests of France require Emmanuel Macron to resign in order to preserve the institutions and unblock a situation that has been unavoidable since the absurd dissolution. He is primarily responsible for this situation."

Arthur Delaporte, Socialist Party lawmaker

"Failed by his own people, Lecornu's resignation was inevitable. This short-lived government illustrates only one thing: Macronism is plunging the country once again into chaos," he wrote on X.

Agnes Pannier-Runacher, outgoing environment minister

"I despair of this circus where everyone plays their part, but no one takes responsibility," Pannier-Runacher wrote on X.

"To those who still think that we could govern without the Left, I say: you are mistaken. We can't move forward without sending out strong signals, without reaching out to those who, despite our differences, share the same ambition: to serve France and the French people."

Jordan Bardella, President of the far-right Nationalist National Rally Party

"There is no doubt that the ephemeral Prime Minister had no room to manoeuvre, and it was certainly Emmanuel Macron himself who formed his government (...) there can be no stability without a return to the polls and a dissolution of the national assembly," Bardella told BFM TV.

Jean-Luc Melenchon of the far-left France Unbowed Party

"Following the resignation of Sebastien Lecornu, we call for the immediate consideration of the motion tabled by 104 MPs for the impeachment of Emmanuel Macron," Melenchon and other leaders of the France Unbowed party wrote on X.

Former IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard

"Hard to understand what was in Macron/Lecornu's minds in presenting more or less the same government, with one largely unpopular addition. But equally striking is the degree to which the discussion is about people, and not about issues," Blanchard said in a post on X.

News.Az