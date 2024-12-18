Le Pen says Macron is 'finished,' lacks influence domestically and internationally

Le Pen says Macron is 'finished,' lacks influence domestically and internationally

+ ↺ − 16 px

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said President Emmanuel Macron is "finished or almost finished," stressing that he was diminished both domestically and internationally.

Le Pen noted that she was preparing for an early presidential election, saying President Macron's time in office was all but over, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Le Pen, who has brought her anti-immigrant National Rally (RN) party from fringe status into the political spotlight, is seen as a leading presidential contender. She faced off against Macron in 2017 and captured an even greater share of the vote in 2022, when Macron won another five-year term."I am preparing for an early presidential election, out of precaution, taking into account Emmanuel Macron's fragility, what little institutional levers he has left," she said in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper."Emmanuel Macron is finished or almost finished," she said, adding that Macron was diminished both domestically and internationally. "He has angered everyone. He has no more influence in the European Union," she said.Macron has repeatedly said he would not resign. Asked for reaction, the Elysee said: "The president has already expressed himself on this matter."Le Pen faces her own political challenges. She and other members of her party have been accused of using funds from the European Union to pay party workers in France.She has denounced the case as a political witch hunt. If convicted, she could be banned from seeking public office for five years. The trial is expected to close in March.

News.Az