Lebanese journalist killed by Israeli strike

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An Israeli strike on Lebanon killed Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil while she was carrying out her duty, the Red Cross said Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Over 2,200 people have been killed, and more than 1 million displaced by expanded Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2, soon after start of the Iran war.

Attacks have continued despite a 10-day US-mediated ceasefire agreed on April 16.

News.Az