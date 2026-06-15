US–Iran deal announcement sparks global reactions

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U.S. and Iranian officials said on Sunday that they have agreed on a framework to end their war, halt the U.S. blockade of Iran, and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a development that could potentially lead to lower energy prices once oil shipments resume through the strategically important waterway, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Below are international reactions to the interim agreement:

A spokesperson for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres:

"The Secretary-General welcomes the announcement ‌that the United States and Iran have agreed on a peace deal that provides for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, as well as a framework for further negotiations. This represents a critical step towards the peaceful settlement of the conflict."

Joint statement from E4 leaders Britain, France, Germany and Italy:

"Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon. We stand ​ready to work with the U.S., Iran and the IAEA to this end."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese:

"The Australian Government welcomes the agreement by ​the United States and Iran. Australia has long called for de-escalation and an end to the conflict, including in ⁠Lebanon. As we have said, the longer this war goes on, the greater the impact will be. Continued restraint and constructive engagement will be essential ​to prevent further escalation and secure a lasting agreement."

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker:

"I call on all parties to ensure the swift and full implementation of the memorandum, ​including the permanent opening of the Strait of Hormuz in order to guarantee freedom of navigation in accordance with international law. This agreement opens a window for negotiations towards a more stable and secure Middle East, and I urge all parties to engage constructively. This includes addressing Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer:

"We are ​clear that toll-free freedom of navigation must now be restored in the Strait of Hormuz ... Iran must never have a nuclear weapon."

European Commission President Ursula ​von der Leyen:

"The priority now is its swift and full implementation by all parties ... Freedom of navigation must be restored toll-free. This is essential for regional stability and ‌the global ⁠economy. It opens the door to broader negotiations on peace and security in the Middle East."

French President Emmanuel Macron:

"I welcome the agreement reached between the United States and Iran, the result of a diplomatic effort to which several partners contributed. I call for its swift and full implementation by all belligerents. This agreement must allow for the urgent and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which the international mission established with the United Kingdom is ready ​to support."

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz:

"I welcome the ​agreement between the U.S. and ⁠Iran and congratulate President Trump and the Iranian side on this diplomatic breakthrough. This can pave the way towards a reinvigorated global economy and a more secure Middle East. It is crucial to implement it with determination."

Japanese Prime Minister ​Sanae Takaichi:

Japan "strongly hopes" that "free and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz will be ensured in practice, and ​that a final ⁠agreement on Iran's nuclear issue and other matters will be reached as soon as possible."

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters:

"This pivotal, constructive deal is a step towards reducing tensions and promoting stability in a region that is critical to global economic security ... Dialogue and diplomacy remain the most effective means of resolving longstanding issues."

Turkish ⁠President Tayyip ​Erdogan:

"I view the agreement reached between the United States and Iran as an important development for ​establishing peace and tranquility in our region, and I welcome it with satisfaction.

"I emphatically underscore the need to avoid rhetoric, provocations, and actions that could escalate tensions in the period leading ​up to the signing of the agreement, and to remain vigilant against possible sabotage."

News.Az