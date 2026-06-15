Norway crown princess' son sentenced to four years in prison for rape

Norway crown princess' son sentenced to four years in prison for rape

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An Oslo court convicted the son of Norway's crown princess of two counts of rape, sentencing him to four years in prison in a high-profile scandal that has rocked the monarchy, News.Az reports, citing Euronews.

Marius Borg Høiby, 29, is the eldest son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit from a previous relationship and the stepson of the heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon.

Høiby has no royal title or official duties.

He was acquitted of two other counts of rape and convicted of domestic abuse against an ex-girlfriend, issuing threats and traffic violations.

In February he pleaded not guilty to rape after prosecutor Sturla Henriksbø read out the 38 counts against him at the Oslo district court.

The charges also included abuse in a close relationship against one former partner, acts of violence against another, drug possession, death threats and traffic violations.

Høiby pleaded guilty to several driving offences, to an aggravated drugs offence and breaking a restraining order, and "partly" to threats and aggravated assault.

The investigation began in 2024 when Høiby was named as a suspect of assault against a woman with whom he had been in a relationship.

He was arrested and later released, but the case expanded as more women came forward with allegations against him.

The indictment that prosecutors filed last year centres on four alleged rapes between 2018 and November 2024; alleged violence and threats against a former partner between the summer of 2022 and the autumn of 2023; and two alleged acts of violence against a subsequent partner, along with violations of a restraining order.

News.Az