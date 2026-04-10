Lebanon faces food crisis amid US-Iran war

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World Food Programme has warned that Lebanon is rapidly sliding into a food security crisis as the fallout from the US-Iran conflict disrupts supplies and drives up prices.

Despite a fragile ceasefire halting recent US and Israeli strikes on Iran, the situation inside Lebanon remains tense due to ongoing clashes involving Israel and Hezbollah, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“What we’re witnessing is not just a displacement crisis; it is rapidly becoming a food security crisis,” said WFP country director Allison Oman, speaking from Beirut.

According to the WFP, food is becoming increasingly unaffordable for many families. Vegetable prices have surged by more than 20%, while bread prices have risen by 17% since early March.

The crisis is being driven by a dangerous mix of rising prices, disrupted incomes, and growing demand as more people are displaced.

In southern Lebanon, the situation is particularly severe. Over 80% of markets are no longer functioning, while those in the capital are under mounting pressure.

Traders in conflict-affected areas report that essential food supplies could run out in less than a week, raising fears of further shortages.

Delivering humanitarian aid is also becoming more difficult. Although the Qasmiyeh bridge has reopened, access to the south remains limited due to ongoing security risks. So far, WFP convoys have reached some of the estimated 50,000 to 150,000 people in urgent need of assistance.

Officials warn that the crisis is escalating quickly. Around 900,000 people across Lebanon are already facing food insecurity—a number expected to rise if conditions worsen.

“This escalation is pushing vulnerable communities even closer to the edge,” Oman said.

News.Az