Pakistan unveils its largest riverside urban project at WUF13

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“At WUF13 in Baku, Pakistan showcased its largest riverside city project and called on international investors to collaborate,” Fatima Ali Khan, Director Special Initiatives, CSR & Diversity at Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) under the Government of Punjab, Pakistan, told.

Fatima Ali Khan emphasized that the delegation is showcasing the world’s largest riverside city project, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“The 46-kilometer project along both sides of the river is Pakistan’s largest real estate initiative and the Punjab government’s flagship project, supported by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. It includes hospitals, universities, schools, hotels, infrastructure facilities, wastewater treatment plants, resorts, parks, and an airport,” she noted.

Fatima Ali Khan underlined that the project offers major opportunities for local and foreign investors, highlighting its strong financial potential and investment returns.

She also hailed the organization of WUF13 in Baku and the hospitality of the Azerbaijani people, describing Baku as a “fairy-tale city” with impressive architecture, atmosphere, and culture.

News.Az