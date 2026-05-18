Iran's IRGC reports arrests over alleged sabotage plots

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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says its intelligence units have arrested several individuals across three provinces over alleged plans to create insecurity and disrupt the country’s economy.

According to Sepah News, the IRGC Intelligence Organisation conducted coordinated operations in Qazvin, Kerman and Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari provinces, targeting what it described as networks linked to the “US-Zionist axis”, News.Az reports, citing Fars News Agency.

In Qazvin Province, authorities said two alleged spies linked to Israel were identified and detained. The IRGC also reported dismantling a weapons distribution network following public tip-offs and cooperation with provincial intelligence services, seizing unspecified quantities of arms and ammunition. In a separate case, officials said they confiscated around 1,400 tonnes of petrochemical raw materials that had allegedly been stockpiled in an industrial facility with the intent of disrupting market supply.

In Kerman Province, the IRGC said eight individuals were arrested over alleged involvement in a series of “terrorist activities”, including attacks on security vehicles, assaults on police officers, the arson attack on the governor’s office in Sirjan, and espionage for Israel. Authorities also alleged links to what they described as “deviant sects”.

In Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, the IRGC said it identified and dismantled several networks involving 22 individuals allegedly connected to anti-government groups. The suspects were accused of maintaining contacts with exile-based organisers, including monarchist factions, and of attempting to procure weapons and plan acts of sabotage.

News.Az