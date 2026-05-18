Why Moldova summoned the Russian ambassador

Moldova’s Foreign Ministry has summoned Russian ambassador Oleg Ozerov following an alleged violation of the country’s airspace by a drone on 13 May. According to the Moldovan side, a protest note was delivered condemning what it called a serious breach of sovereignty and territorial integrity, and officials said they are demanding explanations from Russia, News.Az reports, citing Deschide.md.

The ministry stated that the drone reportedly crossed Moldovan airspace from north to south before disappearing from radar, and warned that such incidents pose risks to regional stability and citizens’ security. The summons followed Ozerov’s visit to the foreign ministry, with authorities reiterating concerns over the incident as reported by NewsMaker.

Separately, Anadolu Ajansı reports that Moldova also summoned the Russian ambassador over an alleged oil spill in the Dniester River, which it says was caused by a Russian strike on a hydroelectric power plant in southern Ukraine. The Moldovan Foreign Ministry said the attack led to oil contamination in the river, which supplies water to around 80% of the population, and warned of environmental damage, risks to water security and public health. Authorities said they had issued a protest note, declared an environmental alert, and implemented protective measures such as filters and dams, while Russian officials have not yet commented on the claims.