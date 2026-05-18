Ebola outbreak declared global health emergency as WHO warns of wider spread risk

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An Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has been declared a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization, as health experts warn it may have been spreading undetected for weeks or even months.

At least 10 people have tested positive for the virus and more than 330 suspected cases have been recorded, with over 80 deaths believed linked to the outbreak, according to health officials, News.Az reports, citing Nature.

The outbreak, caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola virus, has also been reported in neighbouring Uganda after cross-border infections were confirmed. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said cases appear to involve unconnected infections and warned that transmission in healthcare settings is especially concerning, as at least four healthcare workers have died, raising fears of wider undetected spread.

News.Az