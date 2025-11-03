Lebanon has no option but to negotiate with Israel, says president

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stated on Monday that Lebanon has no choice but to negotiate with Israel, amid ongoing tensions along the border and repeated Israeli airstrikes on the country, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“There are three tools of politics: diplomacy, economy, and war. When war fails to bring results, negotiation remains the only path,” Aoun said during a meeting with Lebanese figures at the presidential palace east of Beirut.

“The end of every war in the world has been negotiation, and negotiations are held not with friends, but with adversaries,” he said.

“The language of dialogue is more important than the language of war, which only brings destruction.”

Aoun reiterated Lebanon’s readiness to enter talks aimed at ending the Israeli occupation and restoring its territories, emphasizing that diplomacy, not escalation, is the way forward.

US envoy Thomas Barrack is currently leading indirect mediation efforts between Lebanon and Israel, following months of cross-border violence.

Aoun also revealed progress in Lebanon’s relations with neighboring Syria, citing “serious intentions” to form joint committees to address border demarcation and the return of Syrian refugees.

On the domestic front, Aoun said his government, formed in February, is implementing major reforms, citing positive economic indicators and predicting growth of around 5% by the end of the year.

He stressed that Lebanon has “great opportunities for recovery” if it moves beyond sectarian divisions and unites to serve national interests.

News.Az