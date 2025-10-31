Lebanon's president urges talks to end ongoing Israeli strikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun stated that any negotiations with Israel to end its ongoing strikes on southern Lebanon, which have persisted despite a nearly year-old US-brokered ceasefire, must be based on mutual agreement.

Mr Aoun made the remarks following talks with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, who was on a four-day Middle East tour and visited Beirut on his first official trip since taking office, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The visit came as Israel has recently intensified its strikes on southern Lebanon.

Both sides have accused each other of violating the ceasefire, which nominally ended the latest Israel-Hezbollah war last November. The conflict started after the October 7 2023 Hamas-led attack on Israel that triggered the war in Gaza.

Hezbollah began firing rockets into northern Israel in support of Hamas and the Palestinians, prompting Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling in return. The low-level exchanges escalated into full-scale war in September 2024.

Since the ceasefire, Israel has continued to carry out near-daily strikes across southern Lebanon, saying they target Hezbollah militants, weapons depots and command centres.

Israeli forces have also maintained positions on several strategic points inside Lebanese territory.

Lebanese officials have accused Israel of striking civilian areas and destroying infrastructure unrelated to Hezbollah, calling on Israeli forces to withdraw and respect Lebanon’s sovereignty.

On Friday, at least two people were killed in Israeli strikes on several locations across southern Lebanon, according to the state-run National News Agency.

An Israeli army spokesperson confirmed its forces killed a man, accusing him of attempting to rebuild Hezbollah’s infrastructure.

In a rare ground operation on Thursday, Israeli soldiers raided a municipal building in the border village of Blida, killing Ibrahim Salameh, a municipal employee.

The raid sparked condemnation from Lebanese officials and protests by residents.

News.Az