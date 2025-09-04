Lebanon reaches critical point on Hezbollah disarmament

Longstanding tensions in Lebanon over Hezbollah's arms have sharpened since the administration led by President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam tasked the US-backed army on August 5 with devising a plan to establish a state monopoly on arms by the end of the year.

It is not yet clear how Friday's session will pan out. With the army keen to avoid confrontation with Hezbollah, the plan could avoid any disarmament timeline, a diplomat and a Lebanese source said.