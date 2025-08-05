Legionnaires’ disease cluster in New York City grows: 2 dead, at least 58 sick

The Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Harlem has worsened, with two confirmed deaths and at least 58 diagnosed cases reported as of Monday. This marks a significant increase from last week, when one person had died and 22 were sick.

The New York City Health Department is urging anyone living or working in the affected neighborhoods who experience flu-like symptoms—including cough, fever, chills, muscle aches, or difficulty breathing—to seek medical attention immediately, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

“It is especially important for people at higher risk—those aged 50 and older, smokers, and individuals with chronic lung or immune conditions—to get care if they have symptoms,” said Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Morse.

Legionnaires’ disease is a severe form of pneumonia caused by the bacterium Legionella, which thrives in warm water environments. Infection typically occurs by inhaling contaminated water vapor from sources like cooling towers, hot tubs, humidifiers, and large air-conditioning systems.

The disease is not contagious from person to person and is treatable with antibiotics, especially when diagnosed early.

Officials have not released details about the two fatalities. The cluster continues to be investigated, with public health teams focusing on identifying and mitigating sources of Legionella bacteria in local plumbing and cooling systems.

News.Az