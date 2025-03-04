Libya and UK hold talks to boost cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The acting Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Oil Corporation, Masoud Suleiman, discussed with the British Ambassador, Martin Longden, the enhancement of cooperation between the two countries in various energy sectors.

During the meeting, the British Ambassador reiterated his country's support for the National Oil Corporation to achieve its ambitions aimed at developing the Libyan oil sector and advancing the Libyan economy, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The meeting also discussed the general exploration tender round, which the corporation announced its launch last night during a celebratory ceremony that was the focus of attention of the world's largest oil companies, as well as the heads and members of diplomatic missions in Libya.

