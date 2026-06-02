BREAKING: Sirens in Bahrain after Iran claims missiles struck in Kuwait

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Sirens sounded in Bahrain in the early hours of Wednesday, as the country’s Interior Ministry called on citizens to “remain calm” and seek shelter at the nearest safe place.

Shortly before the ministry’s announcement, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed three missiles had hit “enemy bases” in Kuwait, while Kuwait’s army said it was intercepting “enemy” missile and drone attacks, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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Iran’s state broadcaster later claimed that Iranian forces had targeted two air bases used by US forces in Kuwait. CNN has reached out to US Central Command for comment.

News.Az