Mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt, once a TV villain, hopes to be a hero in LA

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Spencer Pratt, who became famous as a reality television villain on “The Hills,” is seeking to become the hero of Los Angeles.

Pratt is taking on Mayor Karen Bass and others in Los Angeles’ mayoral primary today. The primary is technically nonpartisan, but Bass is a Democratic former congresswoman, and Pratt is a registered Republican whose campaign has been championed by allies of President Donald Trump, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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The 42-year-old Pratt launched his campaign in the wake of last year’s Pacific Palisades fire, which burned down his home. He has repeatedly lambasted Bass for being in Ghana when the fire broke out, and for her management of its aftermath.

He has been buoyed by a series of viral videos and memes produced by people who are not affiliated with Pratt’s campaign — including one video, which Pratt himself shared on social media, that portrayed him as Batman, Bass as the Joker and citizens of Los Angeles pelting California’s best-known Democratic figures with tomatoes.

Pratt’s focus has been on cracking down on drug use, homelessness and crime. He has insisted the city already has the laws it needs on the books but requires much more aggressive enforcement.

Registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans in Los Angeles County by about a four-to-one margin, but Pratt has emphasized that he is not running as a partisan candidate.

Last week, Pratt told CNN’s Jake Tapper that he separates his current mission from his past. I’m a “very different” person now, he said.

News.Az