"Explosion-like sounds" heard near Iran's Qeshm Island

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“Explosion-like sounds” were heard near Iran’s Qeshm island in the early hours of Wednesday local time, the country’s semi-official Mehr News Agency reported, citing local sources and residents.

The exact nature and cause of the sounds is unclear, Mehr reported. It said neither military nor law enforcement authorities had commented, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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Initial assessments indicate a projectile may have struck an uninhabited area on the island’s southern coast, an account affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said, citing the television broadcaster IRIB.

The news comes amid a visit to the island by the Iranian supreme leader’s special representative Hojjatoleslam Vakilpour to meet with cultural and political activists.

During the visit, Vakilpour quoted Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei as saying on Tuesday that “war and diplomacy must be pursued simultaneously and should not be placed in opposition to one another,” according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.

“The Strait of Hormuz does not belong solely to the Islamic Republic; it belongs to all the oppressed people of the world,” IRIB quoted Vakilpour as saying. “You, the people of Qeshm island, carry significant responsibilities in managing the Strait of Hormuz and safeguarding the Islamic Revolution.”

News.Az