Enel eyes agreement with Brazil regulator over Sao Paulo power contract

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy's Enel (ENEI.MI), opens new tab met with Brazil's power regulator last week, according to official minutes of the ​meeting, which occurred amid a spat over the firm's ‌concession in Sao Paulo, with authorities considering revoking the approval due to a series of outages in recent years during heavy rains.

Enel requested ​the meeting, which took place last Tuesday, to seek ​alternatives to the revocation process, two sources familiar ⁠with the matter told Reuters, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

Although no formal proposal was presented, ​Enel in the meeting discussed committing to a "conduct adjustment," or increasing ​its investments in Brazil, the sources said.

The meeting with Brazil's power watchdog, known as Aneel, marks a shift in Enel's approach, as the company went ​to court earlier this year in an attempt to ​stall the regulator's possible forfeiture of the contract.

The subject of the meeting was ‌the ⁠discussion of "possible consensus-based solutions" for the concession, the minutes showed.

In a statement, Enel said that it has made itself available to authorities to evaluate complementary measures, and make additional investments, ​focusing on the ​improvement of the ⁠service provided in its concession area.

The company, which has said it complies with the contract ​obligations and it does not intend to give ​up ⁠the concession, submitted its final defense in the case last month, requesting a technical expert's examination into disagreements that emerged with the ⁠regulator.

Aneel ​is analyzing Enel's arguments before deciding ​whether to propose revoking the concession. A final decision rests with the government.

News.Az