Kuwait's army says it's intercepting missile and drone attacks

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Kuwait’s air defenses are intercepting “hostile missile and enemy drone attacks,” the country’s army said in the early hours of Wednesday.

“The General Staff of the Army notes that any sounds of explosions, if heard, are the result of air defense systems intercepting the hostile attacks,” the army said, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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“Everyone is asked to adhere to the security and safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities,” it added.

It did not say where the attacks originated but a Telegram account affiliated to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that “according to published footage and reports coming out of Kuwait” three missiles had “successfully struck enemy bases in Kuwait.”

It called Kuwaiti statements about interceptions “ridiculous and laughable” and “on par with the usual claims issued by these proxy and collaborator regimes.”

The attack comes soon after Kuwait reported on Monday that it had repelled done and missile attacks, with US Central Command then saying it had “successfully intercepted two Iranian ballistic missiles targeting American forces based in Kuwait.” CENTCOM added that no American personnel were harmed.

The latest attack, in the early hours of Wednesday, local time, comes shortly after Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency reported “explosion-like sounds” in the vicinity of the Iranian island of Qeshm.

News.Az