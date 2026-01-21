Life-threatening bushfire prompts evacuation in Western Australia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Residents of Collie, Western Australia, were ordered to immediately evacuate on Wednesday afternoon due to a life-threatening bushfire.

An emergency alert from the WA Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) issued after 2:00 p.m. local time warned that people in the southern parts of Collie, about 160 km south of Perth, were in danger and needed to act immediately to survive, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The fire, first reported around 1:00 p.m., threatens lives and homes.

Residents have been instructed to leave northward if it is safe to do so, while those unable to evacuate are advised to shelter in a room with running water and a clear exit.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) recorded a maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees Celsius in east Collie on Wednesday.

The town had a population of 8,812 according to the 2021 national census.

