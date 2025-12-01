Yandex metrika counter

Light aircraft crash kills 2 in Cape Town

Source: IOL

South African authorities have launched an investigation into a light aircraft crash that claimed two lives at Morningstar Airfield in Cape Town on Sunday.

The Sling 2 aircraft went down shortly after taking off at around 11:00 a.m. local time. Preliminary reports indicate the victims were a flight instructor and a private license holder, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to the South African Civil Aviation Authority’s (SACAA) Accidents and Incidents Investigations Division, a detailed preliminary report will be published on the SACAA website within 30 days.

“We have investigators on site to gather the necessary information and evidence for the preliminary report. This report gets published in 30 days from the day of the accident,” SACAA spokesperson Sisa Majola said.


