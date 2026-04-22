"Lightning" Lee Selby to make bare-knuckle boxing debut in Cardiff

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BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing today announced that former IBF featherweight world champion Lee “Lightning” Selby will make his bare knuckle debut on Saturday, 27th June 2026 at the Vindico Arena in Cardiff.

The event, titled Carnage in Cardiff (BKB 55), marks the Welsh star’s explosive return to combat sports in the raw, no-gloves format of the Trigon. Tickets are on sale now, News.Az reports, citing British Boxing News.

The former world champion brings lightning-fast hands, and championship pedigree to bare knuckle as he looks to launch a new chapter and chase BKB world title glory on home soil.

Lee Selby, known as “Lightning”, enjoyed a decorated gloved boxing career. He held the IBF featherweight world title from 2015 to 2018, successfully defending it five times against top international contenders. Prior to that, he captured the British, Commonwealth, and European featherweight titles between 2011 and 2014.

The Barry native compiled a professional record of 28-4 (9 KOs) from 2008 to 2022 and stands as the 12th Welsh world champion in boxing history. His slick defensive skills and ring intelligence make him one of Wales’ most respected fighters.

After achieving everything possible in gloved boxing, Selby is now stepping into the bare knuckle arena, drawn to BKB’s rapid growth and the pure intensity of the sport’s original form.

“Lightning” Lee Selby said: “I’ve achieved everything in gloved boxing from regional titles to five successful world title defences. Now I’m making my bare knuckle debut right here in Cardiff. It’s the purest, no-filter version of the fight game, and I’m excited to bring my speed, skill, and experience to the Trigon. I’m back to show what I can do and chase another world title.”

BKB CEO David Tetreault said: “Lee Selby is a game-changer for our organization. His world title pedigree and championship mentality make him a massive addition to the roster. We’re thrilled to watch him make his bare knuckle debut in Cardiff and chase bare knuckle glory alongside our growing stable of elite talent.”Mike Vazquez, Founder of BKB Bare Knuckle, added: “Lee is a true champion with an incredible resume. Lee’s debut in Cardiff is going to be special.”

The signing continues BKB’s momentum as the world’s leading bare knuckle organization, attracting decorated gloved boxers to its expanding roster of more than 200 fighters from over 30 countries. Recent highlights include Paulie Malignaggi’s successful transition and upcoming super welterweight world title challenge against Rolando Dy on 16th May 2026 in Manchester.

Carnage in Cardiff promises a stacked card of high-stakes bare knuckle action at the Vindico Arena in Cardiff Bay. The event will deliver the raw, action-packed fights that have made BKB one of the most disruptive and fastest-growing forces in combat sports. Broadcast details will be confirmed soon.

News.Az