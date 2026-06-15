Azerbaijan sends delegation to UNESCO meetings in Paris

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During a visit to Paris, a delegation headed by Azerbaijani Culture Minister Adil Karimli is set to attend events at UNESCO headquarters.

The Azerbaijani delegation will meet with UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany, Chairperson of the UNESCO Executive Board Nasser bin Hamad Al Hinzab, President of the 43rd UNESCO General Conference Khondker M. Talha, as well as senior executives of the organization, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The delegation will also join information session dedicated to the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue and the 11th session of the General Assembly of the States Parties to the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The visit aims to discuss the prospects of Azerbaijan-UNESCO cooperation, the protection of cultural heritage and international cultural and humanitarian collaboration.

News.Az