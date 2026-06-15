Shoppers coming from ChatGPT and Gemini are spending more

Shoppers coming from ChatGPT and Gemini are spending more

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Shoppers using AI tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT or Google’s Gemini to get product recommendations are proving to be highly valuable for online retailers.

According to new May data from Adobe Analytics, U.S. consumers who click through to retail websites from these large language models (LLMs) are lingering longer and spending significantly more cash than typical shoppers, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In fact, AI-referred visitors generated 53% more revenue per visit compared to those coming from traditional, non-AI sources. This massive boost underscores an emerging reality for e-commerce brands: making your website easy for AI models to read and crawl is becoming essential.

Vivek Pandya, director of digital insights at Adobe, noted that when products surface in AI suggestions, retailers are able to deliver a much higher level of personalization to shoppers who click through to complete their purchases.

The data highlights a massive surge in AI's influence on e-commerce. AI-driven traffic to retail sites jumped 138% this May compared to last year, marking the highest share of total retail visits since Adobe began tracking the metric in October 2024.

Once these AI-directed shoppers land on a retail site, their behavior looks starkly different from the average browser:

Higher conversion: AI-referred visitors converted at a 54% higher rate than non-AI shoppers in May.

Longer sessions: These shoppers spent 53% more time on e-commerce sites than visitors coming from other channels.

Deeper browsing: Customers coming from AI tools viewed more individual webpages per visit than traditional traffic.

News.Az