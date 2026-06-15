Oliver Tree appears on passenger list of fatal helicopter crash in Brazil

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Singer and internet personality Oliver Tree was listed as a passenger on a helicopter that crashed over Rio de Janeiro on Sunday morning, killing six people, according to firefighters, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

He was 32.

Rio de Janeiro’s Military Fire Department said one of the helicopters crashed in the parking lot of a car dealership, where several electric vehicles were parked, igniting a fire that was extinguished, The Associated Press reports.

Officials said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the collision.

Police said that comedian Tree was on the list of passengers given to aviation authorities, but they have not been able to identify the bodies of those killed in the crash, according to The Associated Press.

Tree performed in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on June 4 and shared videos on Instagram Saturday, where he was playing soccer in a Brazilian neighbourhood.

The 32-year-old singer was in the middle of his headlining world tour for his fourth studio album, Love You Madly, Hate You Badly, which began on May 30 in Mexico City.

Of the six fatalities, five were in one helicopter and only the pilot was in the second aircraft, CNN Brazil reports.

Global News has reached out to the Civil Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro for further comment, but has not received a response.

Tree, who has more than three million followers on Instagram and 17.2 million followers on TikTok, debuted his first EP Demons in 2013 and spent his early career producing dubstep and performing under the artist name “Tree.”

In 2017, Tree signed with Atlantic Records and released his single Welcome to LA under the name Oliver Tree in 2018.

Tree went on to release four studio albums with Atlantic, including Ugly Is Beautiful (2020), Cowboy Tears (2022), Alone in a Crowd (2023) and Love You Madly, Hate You Badly, which was released in April.

Along with his music career, Tree also broke the Guinness World Record for the largest kick scooter on Earth in 2020, measuring more than 4.16 metres tall and 3.13 metres long.

Many comedians and online personalities took to social media after news of Tree being listed as a passenger involved in the deadly crash spread.

Comedian Whitney Cummings wrote, “Oliver Tree is one of the most talented people on earth and usually that comes with an ego and all kinds of dickhead nonsense.”

“But Oliver is pure love and the best version of what an artist and person can and should be. There’s no silver lining. We lost a giant,” Cummings wrote.

Singer-songwriter Melanie Martinez, who dated Tree, said that she had been “an absolute wreck today.”

“It’s really hard to understand how someone who you once shared such a specific and formative time of your life with can all of a sudden be gone. He was so dedicated to his art which I admired and respected deeply. I think everyone who knew him will look back at those moments of laughter and joy he so easily sparked,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“His laugh was so contagious and warm. His ability to lead creatively and take action while also maintaining a sense of childlike wonder and awe was so inspiring. He had such a heart and was a true artist in every way.”

“Rest in peace Oliver. I know you’re making the angels giggle. I’ll be here wondering what stunt and creative project you’re scheming up in heaven. All my love,” her post concluded.

KSI, A British influencer and musician, wrote on X, “I can’t believe I’m actually having to type this.”

“You’re 32, man. You should still be here. You still had so much life to live. So much music to make. So much content to make,” he said. “You’re a legend and will always be a legend. Still doesn’t feel real. Genuinely feel sick. I love you, bro.”

Singer Bebe Rexha wrote on X, “I’m in shock. I was in the middle of my cd signing in nyc when I found the news of Oliver Tree. I can’t believe it. We recorded a record together to be on Dirty Blonde. He was so smart. Passionate. Talented. Kind. I’m so sad. May he rest in peace.”

Jackass star Steve-O took to Instagram, writing, “I was incredibly lucky to become friends with Oliver Tree. He would check in on me regularly, and let me know he cared about how I was doing. Such a great person.”

“Never will forget this lesson from Oliver or the time we had on @NBRadioPodcast. Thanks for sharing your art and for always being different in the best way possible. See you on the brighter side,” T-Pain wrote on X.

News.Az