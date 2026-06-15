Libya recovers 15 bodies of migrants east of Tripoli

+ ↺ − 16 px

The bodies of at least 15 migrants have washed ashore in a coastal city east of Libya's capital, Tripoli-based medical officials confirmed on Monday.

According to the Emergency Medicine and Support Centre—an agency operating under the Libyan health ministry—the bodies were discovered in the city of Khums, located roughly 118 kilometers (73 miles) east of Tripoli. Officials stated that all of the recovered bodies have since been buried, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The medical center shared images on its Facebook page depicting team members in white hazmat suits transporting the bodies in plastic bags and carrying out the burial proceedings.



Since the 2011 uprising, Libya has served as a major North African transit point for hundreds of thousands of migrants fleeing poverty and conflict, predominantly from sub-Saharan Africa. Many risk perilous journeys through the desert and across the Mediterranean Sea in hopes of reaching Europe.

News.Az