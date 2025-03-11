Linebacker Elandon Roberts joins Las Vegas Raiders on one-year, $3 million deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Linebacker Elandon Roberts has reached a one-year, $3 million agreement with the Las Vegas Raiders, his agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday night.

Roberts, 30, joined the Pittsburgh Steelers as a free agent on a two-year contract in 2023. Before that, Roberts spent three seasons with the Miami Dolphins and four with the New England Patriots, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

A sixth-round pick by the Patriots in 2016, Roberts was part of two Super Bowl teams in New England, winning one in the 2018 season, and brought that edge to the Steelers defensive unit.

Roberts, whom coach Mike Tomlin called a "tooth-chipper" for his aggressive, downhill playing style, was a key piece of the Steelers' run-stopping unit and started 29 of 33 games. Though his role was somewhat reduced with the addition of rookie Payton Wilson in 2024, Roberts still recorded five tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble while playing 44% of the defensive snaps, and he was a key veteran voice in the middle of the Steelers' linebacking unit. He also had 46 combined tackles, down from 101 in 2023.

Over his nine-year career, Roberts has recorded 54 tackles for loss, 36 quarterback hits and 14.5 sacks.

The Port Arthur, Texas, native played collegiately at Houston and led FBS with 88 solo tackles and the American Athletic Conference with 19 tackles for loss in 2015.

