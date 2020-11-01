Yandex metrika counter

List of Armenian military equipment destroyed

During the day and night, a large number of Armenian Armed Forces, 1 - IFV, 2 - BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, 8 - different types of howitzers, 2 - communication towers, 5 - auto vehicles were destroyed and wrecked in different directions of the front, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported. 

At present, Azerbaijani troops are monitoring the operational situation.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

