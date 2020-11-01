List of Armenian military equipment destroyed

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the day and night, a large number of Armenian Armed Forces, 1 - IFV, 2 - BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, 8 - different types of howitzers, 2 - communication towers, 5 - auto vehicles were destroyed and wrecked in different directions of the front, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

At present, Azerbaijani troops are monitoring the operational situation.

News.Az