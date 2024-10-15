Lithuania moves to revoke customs agreement with Belarus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vilnius has initiated the process to revoke its intergovernmental customs cooperation agreement with Belarus, with the Seimas (Lithuanian parliament) unanimously adopting the matter for consideration.

"It would be wise to denounce the agreement, as the Lithuanian Customs essentially has no ties with the customs services of Belarus and does not exchange information with them [since 2022]," Finance Minister Gintare Skaiste said from the rostrum of the Seimas, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Nevertheless, according to her, individuals trading with Belarus send documents issued by the Belarusian customs departments to the Lithuanian courts and to the Customs Department in order to prove the legality of trade operations and their compliance with international sanctions. The minister considers this situation abnormal.The agreement between Lithuania and Belarus on working together to prevent the violation of customs laws was signed in 1996.

