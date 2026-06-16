Lithuania PM to be replaced by leader of governing party

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The leader of Lithuania’s ruling Social Democratic Party, Mindaugas Sinkevičius, announced on Tuesday that he would replace current Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė and take over as head of the government.

“I confirm my commitment to take responsibility for forming the new government and to serve as prime minister,” wrote the 41 year-old in a Facebook post, News.Az reports, citing Politico.

Sinkevičius’ statement comes amid a major reconfiguration of Lithuania’s coalition government. Earlier this month, the ruling Social Democrats moved to exclude the populist Dawn of Nemunas party — a group chaired by Remigijus Žemaitaitis, who was found guilty of antisemitic hate crimes last December.

Together with the Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union, the Social Democrats are on track to form a new coalition with the Union of Democrats “For Lithuania” party. The three groups are expected to sign a governing agreement and unveil a new cabinet on Thursday. Sinkevičius on Tuesday told reporters that outgoing Prime Minister Ruginienė would remain an “important member of the team.”

The new coalition is being formed at a moment when the country is on high alert due to frequent drone incursions into its airspace. After a drone flew over the capital last month, the Vilnius airport was closed and residents were advised to shelter in place. Sinkevičius on Tuesday stressed the need to strengthen defense, and said the country’s foreign policy “must be active, consistent and results-oriented.”

News.Az