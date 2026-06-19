Is Spotify down? streaming giant suffers major service glitch

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Spotify users were left in silence Friday morning as the streaming platform hit a major roadblock, marking its second notable service disruption in less than a week. Outage reports began spiking around 8 a.m. ET, with thousands of listeners encountering an inaccessible webpage, loading failures, and an unusable mobile application.

According to tracking data from Downdetector, complaints flooded in from around the globe, peaking at over 4,000 active reports by mid-morning. Users reported an array of problems, ranging from blank screens and connectivity errors to music tracks completely failing to play. Many frustrated listeners took to social media to confirm the platform's downtime, News.Az reports, citing Independent.

The glitch comes just three days after a massive tech disruption hit the Swedish streaming giant alongside delivery service DoorDash, during which Spotify acknowledged app issues via social media.

While the previous hiccup cleared up rapidly, this second consecutive breakdown has renewed listener irritation over platform stability. Spotify has not yet provided an official statement or an explanation regarding the root cause of Friday's system failure.

News.Az