Colombia faces conservative–leftist showdown in runoff

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Colombia is set for one of its most polarized presidential elections in recent years on Sunday, with conservative businessman Abelardo de la Espriella and leftist senator Iván Cepeda competing in a runoff that will test the country’s ability to manage fiscal strain, political division, and security concerns.

More than 40 million Colombians are eligible to vote to choose the successor to President Gustavo Petro in a contest between two sharply different political projects, News.Az reports, citing UPI.

De la Espriella, a lawyer and businessman running alongside former Finance Minister José Manuel Restrepo, has campaigned on a right-leaning platform focused on security, fighting crime and strengthening ties with the United States.

Cepeda, whose running mate is Indigenous leader Aída Quilcué, has pledged to continue much of Petro's agenda, advocating a stronger state role in the economy and an emphasis on social reforms.

"The first challenge is the fiscal deficit, meaning the lack of resources in state accounts, which will force the government to scale back plans and campaign promises," said Yann Basset, a political scientist at the University of Rosario in Colombia

"The second is political because the president will not have a clear majority in Congress and will need to negotiate with other parties to pass legislation and adjust several proposals."

Basset said the next administration will also confront an opposition determined to block or challenge parts of its agenda.

Javier Mejía, an economist and professor at Stanford University, said a De la Espriella victory could trigger immediate social tensions.

"There are many reasons to think a defeat for Cepeda would lead to mobilizations. Many of them could be violent. Members of his party have publicly expressed that possibility," Mejía said.

News.Az