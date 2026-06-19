Egypt, Iran, and Pakistan FMs discuss US–Iran MoU and regional issues

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Badr Abdelatty, Egypt’s foreign minister, held separate phone calls with his Iranian and Pakistani counterparts on Friday to discuss the U.S.–Iran memorandum of understanding and related regional developments, according to a statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

During talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Abdelatty stressed the importance of the MoU in de-escalating tensions and avoiding further instability in the region. He expressed hope that the deal would mark a turning point in promoting regional stability and security and help address issues through dialogue and diplomacy, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Araghchi thanked Egypt for its efforts in recent months, including high-level communications aimed at helping overcome challenges in the negotiations.

In talks with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Abdelatty spoke highly of Pakistan's role in helping reach the deal.

The two sides reiterated the importance of continuing consultations during the coming stage to ensure the implementation of the MoU and reach a sustainable and final agreement.

Iran, the United States and Pakistan early Monday announced the finalization of the MoU to end the war on all fronts, including Lebanon. The Iranian and U.S. presidents signed the MoU electronically early Thursday.

The final agreement is expected to be concluded within 60 days.

News.Az