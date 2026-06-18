UK announces readiness to assist in demining Strait of Hormuz

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The British government has said it is prepared to take part in mine-clearing operations in the Strait of Hormuz.

The British government has confirmed its readiness to contribute to any operations aimed at securing the Strait of Hormuz and removing any threats that could impede the movement of commercial vessels.



This comes in light of the strait’s strategic importance to global trade, News.Az reports, citing Voice of Emirates.

It explained that one of the primary objectives of these efforts is to restore confidence in the maritime shipping sector.

The efforts also aim to encourage companies and commercial vessels to resume normal and safe transit through the strait.

News.Az