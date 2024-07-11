Lithuanian parliament backs motion to quit cluster munitions convention

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lithuania’s Seimas (parliament) has backed a motion on the country’s withdrawal from the convention banning cluster munitions, News.Az reports citing Lithuanian media.

Ninety-nine MPs voted in favour of the motion, one voted against, and three abstained.“The need to use all possibilities to strengthen deterrence and defence is the driving force behind the proposal to denounce the convention. Since Lithuania became a party to the convention, the security situation has deteriorated substantially and threats to Lithuania’s security have changed,” Deputy Defence Minister Renius Pleškys defended the motion in the parliament.According to him, the fundamental change that has led to the consideration of withdrawal is Russia’s war in Ukraine.The Lithuanian government last week approved a draft resolution proposing that Lithuania withdraw from the Convention on Cluster Munitions and asked the president to submit the denunciation motion to the parliament. Gitanas Nausėda signed the respective decree on Monday.

News.Az