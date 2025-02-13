Liverpool’s Salah breaks Premier League record for away goal involvements

+ ↺ − 16 px

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has broken the Premier League record for goal involvements away from home in a single season, according to a statement from the football club, News.Az reports.

By assisting Alexis Mac Allister and scoring his team's second at Everton on Wednesday night, the Egyptian has now been directly involved in 23 goals (14 goals and nine assists) on the road for the Reds in the league this term.

It saw him eclipse the competition's previous best of 21, set by Andy Cole in 1993-94 (12 goals and nine assists).

News.Az