Lottery player wins £1.3 billion jackpot on Christmas Eve

A Powerball player has won an incredible $1.817 billion (£1.3 billion) jackpot in a Christmas Eve prize draw.

The single winning ticket, bought in Arkansas, matched all six numbers – 04, 25, 31, 52, 59, and the Powerball 19, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

It is only the second time a Powerball jackpot has been won by a ticketholder in Arkansas and represents the second biggest lottery win in US history.

Winners can either opt for a lump-sum payment – $834.9 million in this case – or receive the full amount in an annuity paid over 29 years.

Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery CEO, said: ‘Congratulations to the newest Powerball jackpot winner!

‘This is truly an extraordinary, life-changing prize.

‘We also want to thank all the players who joined in this jackpot streak — every ticket purchased helps support public programs and services across the country.’

The prize followed 46 consecutive drawings in which no one matched all six numbers.

The last drawing with a jackpot winner was September 6, when players in Missouri and Texas won $1.787 billion.

Organizers said it is the second time the Powerball jackpot has been won by a ticket sold in Arkansas.

It first happened in 2010.

The last time someone won a Powerball jackpot on Christmas Eve was in 2011, Powerball said.

The company added that the sweepstakes also has been won on Christmas Day four times, most recently in 2013.


